The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Phoenix Suns on the road for their final preseason game before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. This game comes just a few weeks after the Suns and Blazers swapped some players as a part of the larger Damian Lillard trade.

The Suns received Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson from the Blazers, and Portland got back Deandre Ayton in the deal. However, going back to Phoenix for the first time since the trade does not seem to be affecting Ayton according to an interview he did with AZ Central’s Duane Rankin.

"I don't feel anything. I'm about to go play against the Phoenix Suns."



Portland Trail Blazers big Deandre Ayton when asked his feelings when walking into Footprint Center after playing five seasons with the Phoenix Suns. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/5n0zbNBUq1 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 16, 2023

“I don’t feel anything,” Ayton said. “I’m about to go play the Phoenix Suns.”

Ayton played for the Phoenix Suns since he was drafted first overall in 2018. He was a large part of their run to the NBA Finals during the 2021 season.

This meeting will be the second matchup between the Suns and Blazers during the preseason, with the first happening at the Moda Center. Ayton finished that first game with seven points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block in 23 minutes of action.