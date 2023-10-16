The Portland Trail Blazers could still be benefitting from the Damian Lillard trade.

After acquiring Jrue Holiday in the Lillard deal, Portland flipped him to the Boston Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon, a veteran guard who the Blazers are looking to keep ... at least for now.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggested a deal that sends Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marcus Morris Sr., rookie Kobe Brown, Amir Coffey, and a 2024 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors).

Brown, the Clippers’ first-round pick this past summer, gives the Blazers some more young talent in their frontcourt, while Morris can be flipped to a contender or Portland can use the savings from his expiring $17.1 million contract. The Blazers also pick up another 2024 draft pick and can plug Coffey into the rotation or shop him to a contender as well.

Flipping Brogdon when his value could be at an all-time high is likely a decision the Blazers have already mulled over. Portland probably isn’t going to trade Brogdon before the season, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stay on board for the rest of the year.

Brogdon is set to become a free agent in 2025 and has $45 million left on his contract, so Portland could hypothetically ask more for him if the team dealt him this year. However, with Scoot Henderson coming into the league, the Blazers could see value in having a veteran around like Brogdon to mentor their young franchise cornerstone.