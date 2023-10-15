Damian Lillard Makes Milwaukee Bucks Debut

Damian Lillard made his Milwaukee Bucks debut Sunday afternoon in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, taking the court for the first time with two-time NBA MVP teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lillard recorded 14 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 108-97 win, while shooting 3/10 from the field and 2/5 on 3-pointers. He played 22 minutes in the game, subbing out for good with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter with the Bucks leading 74-66. Antetokounmpo put up 16 points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes. The 6-foot-11 forward set up Lillard for his first basket as a Buck, a 3-pointer from the left wing after multiple jab steps.

As odd as it is to see Lillard in a different uniform after 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, here’s the highlight reel from his first outing as a Buck.

A look at Damian Lillard's first #NBAPreseason game with the Milwaukee Bucks



14 PTS

2 3PM

3 AST

3 STL

22 MIN pic.twitter.com/tLhkcNLayL — NBA (@NBA) October 16, 2023

Lillard sat out Milwaukee’s first two preseason games for rest.