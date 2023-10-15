Blazers Rookie Toumani Camara Shines Versus Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers rookie forward Toumani Camara turned heads last night with a stellar performance in a 138-133 loss against the Utah Jazz. Preseason or not: The 23-year-old showed he brings legitimate tools to the table.

In his third NBA preseason appearance, Camara produced 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two athletic blocks, while shooting 4/6 from the field and 3/4 from beyond the arc.

The versatile performance warranted Camara postgame interview treatment in the locker room, where he primarily chalked up his play to effort.

“You just got to go out there and give it your all and try to be as undoubtful as possible — trying to not have too many thoughts going through my head and just play basketball and have fun with my guys, and I think that’s what I was doing tonight.”

Camara’s star shone brightest in the fourth quarter. He scored all 13 of his points in the fourth and was an integral reason why Portland cut a 14-point deficit down to one point with under two minutes to play.

Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups described Camara’s game as “fearless” after last night’s performance. It’s easy to understand why when looking at Camara’s activity on the floor, especially in the hustle department. Along with the two blocks and a steal, Camara tied Utah center Walker Kessler with a game-high 10 shots contested, recorded three deflections and took a charge. The contests at the rim by the 6-foot-8 forward were perhaps the most impressive element of the performance.

“It’s just the way I play on both ends, it’s just trying to give it my all,” Camara said. “[I] try to help my team win. At the end of the day, I feel like that’s the most important. Whatever I can do to help, if I gotta give my body away, I will. I love this game too much just to not give it my all when I’m on the court.”

Blazers guard Anfernee Simons was also impressed by the rookie. However, watching Camara play in practice, Simons wasn’t surprised by the production.

“Toumani’s been great. Even from the first time he’s come in, he’s always been very impressive. He just showed that to everybody tonight, what he’s been doing all training camp and all preseason.”

On Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Camara went scoreless in only five minutes of play. But two days prior to that matchup, Camara put up 13 points on 5/6 shooting, to go along with four rebounds, three assists and a steal against the New Zealand Breakers in his NBA preseason debut. He showcased some of that same steady, impactful play he displayed against the Jazz on Saturday night.

Camara was selected with the No. 52 overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns after playing four seasons of college ball, split between Georgia and Dayton. He then landed in Portland as a somewhat glossed-over attachment to the Damian Lillard trade in late September. Now, if three preseason games are any indication, Camara has already thrown his hat in the ring as a viable contender for rotation minutes this season.