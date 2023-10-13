Rome, like most NBA teams, wasn’t built in a day. And that saying especially rings true for this year’s Portland Trail Blazers.

After trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks shortly before training camp, the Blazers are officially rebuilding. While there are still some pieces familiar with one another from last year’s team, there’s enough newness to make it feel like a brand new season for the Blazers.

However, Jerami Grant is hopeful that the work the team has already put in has Portland progressing.

“We have a new team through and through, so getting our footing and figuring it out,” Grant said. “I saw a lot of good flashes tonight and there’s a lot of things we need to work on.”

Grant’s sentiments sound like a team that’s in the infancy phase. The team is set to be led by Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, and having a rookie intended to be your best player can result in growing pains.

That being said, the Blazers have a lot of talent on the roster, and those good flashes will appear on nights where their opponent won’t be ready for what hit them.

The Blazers hope to flash more tomorrow night when they face the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. PST.