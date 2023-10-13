Blazers’ Deandre Ayton Teases New Wrinkle to Game

Through five NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton has attempted just 80 shots from beyond the 3-point line.

However, that rate may change when he takes the floor for the Portland Trail Blazers.

“We’ve been experimenting with a lot of things,” Ayton said. “He’s giving me the green light to be free shooting the three ball as well, making me put the ball on the ground as well and just create.”

Last year, the Blazers saw an uptick in 3-point attempts from their center Jusuf Nurkic, but with a new player in the mix, could come new possibilities.

Ayton hasn’t taken a 3-point shot in the team’s two preseason games so far, but perhaps that will change when the regular season comes along and he grows more comfortable.

Ayton and the Blazers face the Utah Jazz in the third game of the preseason on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. PT at the Delta Center.