Portland Trail Blazers Face Phoenix Suns in Preseason Game

The Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns will face off in Portland’s NBA-level preseason opener tonight. It’s their first televised game as well. This is your open thread for the evening. You can discuss the game in the comment section, offering observations and hearing from fellow fans.

How to Watch

The game starts at 7:00 PM, Pacific from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Television: NBA TV, Root Sports Plus

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!