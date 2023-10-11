Trail Blazers, Exes Appear on 22nd Annual NBA GM Survey

Despite their role in facilitating the trade of arguably their best player in franchise history this summer, the Portland Trail Blazers’ roster remained talented enough to make appearances on the 22nd annual NBA GM Survey. As reported by NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, Portland was well represented by current and past players.

Current Roster

Opposing general managers shared a particular fondness for the third selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson. The point guard was deemed a “steal” despite just two prospects being taken ahead of him. The former G League Ignite guard earned nods across the following categories:

No. 2 on Rookie of the Year predictions, with 27 percent of the vote. Predictably, general managers are also bullish on Victor Wembanyama, who garnered 50 percent for the No. 1 spot.

An honorable mention on the “which rookie will be the best in five years” ballot. Wembanyama received 90 percent, with Henderson, Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets each getting a single vote.

A tie for No. 2 among the “biggest steals” in the 2023 NBA Draft with 10 percent of the vote. No. 1 went to Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore, who was taken with the 20th pick.

Soon-to-be second-year swingman Shaedon Sharpe also made a cameo when general managers were asked to pick whom the most athletic player in the NBA was. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ranked No. 1 (34 percent). Sharpe was one of six players who commanded a single vote.

SHAEDON SHARPE OH MY pic.twitter.com/cjdOgpgxLm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2023

New Blazers center Deandre Ayton earned a handful of votes when general managers were asked to evaluate whom the most underrated player acquisition was.

Front Office

As anticipated, there was plenty of buzz surrounding the trade of seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard. In aggregate, general managers saw the moves Portland made as positive, pegging them with the third-highest ranking when asked which team made the best overall moves this offseason. The teams ahead of them: the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lillard-Holiday deal was also deemed the “most surprising move” of the NBA offseason, with 43 percent of the vote.

Former Blazers

In trading away over $200 million in assets, the Blazers said goodbye to players who seek to add to their respective decorated résumés elsewhere.

General managers, similar to the rest of the NBA world, are essentially all-in on the Bucks’ title hopes, ranking them No. 3 (23 percent) behind the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets (33 percent each).

Lillard, in particular, remains well-respected, earning the No. 4 spot on the top point guard list (3 percent), No. 1 when asked “which player acquisition will make the biggest impact” (47 percent). Jusuf Nurkić also received a vote — top-four finishes in both “best pure shooter” and “most clutch player” votes.

Over the rest of the list, GMs also tackled topics such as best perimeter and interior defender, best coaches, and the biggest rule changes across the NBA landscape. The full survey can be found here.