3 Critical Questions Facing the Trail Blazers in 2023-24

The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the 2023-24 with a revamped roster, short one superstar, long on youth and athleticism. Not since 2015-16 have they faced so many questions. Even that season offered more continuity than this one. They lost All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge but carried forward the soon-to-be-familiar duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. No such bridge exists here. Or if it does, it’s surrounded by such turbulence that it’s hardly the major story.

In a year full of unrest, listing the variables surrounding the team is a ludicrous exercise. We might as well point to the entire practice facility and wave our arms. But not all questions are created equal. Here are seven of the biggest riddles the Blazers will need to solve before the season comes into clear focus.

How Much Can They Run?

Through Media Day and training camp, Portland has uplifted a consistent refrain: up the pace. Formerly bound into a veteran-based halfcourt offense, the young stallions on the roster—and there are plenty—will be let loose to charge with abandon. Abundant athleticism and lack of proven skill conspire to make fast offense the best offense for this year’s squad.

Opposing teams don’t like giving up easy points, however. If breakaway dunks were easy, every team would do it.

Defense and rebounding will be critical to Portland’s fast-paced attack. The Blazers will need to force misses, rebound clean, and get the ball down the court before the other team can recover. Right now, only the third part seems realistic.

If Portland can’t run, they might not have a backup plan viable enough to sustain them. They’re still going to score, but they’ll have a hard time topping more experienced, better-balanced opponents.

Who Is Deandre Ayton?

Center Deandre Ayton was the crown jewel for Portland in the deal that sent Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and Jusuf Nurkic to the Phoenix Suns. The former first-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has been good for 18 points and 10 rebounds like clockwork. He’s not lived up to the superstar expectations that go along with his exalted draft position. The Blazers need more than he’s been able to give so far.

Ayton will become Portland’s fulcrum on defense instantly. Nurkic has occupied that role for years, with mixed results. Ayton is more athletic and mobile than the Bosnian Beast was. He’ll be able to cover more territory, but to what effect?

If Ayton is asked to close out on the perimeter, can he recover to the lane quickly enough to help Portland’s inexperienced wing defenders? Just as importantly, can he secure rebounds in the sure fashion the Blazers need, as explained above? He’ll be playing next to a non-rebounder in Jerami Grant. Nobody knows who will fill the three spot, but few double-digit board men are lurking on the bench.

Ayton’s role on offense might also be critical. Portland lacks three-point shooting. Opponents are going to crowd the lane against them. It’s usually easier for a 7-footer to get a shot off in a packed interior than a guard. The Blazers probably won’t feed Ayton for solo post-ups, but scoring off of screen plays or short-face ups would increase his utility and worth.

If Ayton flatlines, fouls out, or gets overwhelmed, the Blazers are going to be in trouble. He’s assuming a bigger, and more critical, role than he left behind in Phoenix. How he lives up to it could be the biggest factor determining Portland’s success this season.

Is Scoot the Man Yet?

The Blazers drafted point guard Scoot Henderson third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. They didn’t make that choice casually. Retaining Henderson would burn the last bits of Lillard’s goodwill towards the franchise. They made the move with the full expectation that the rookie would lead them into a new, and ultimately brighter, future.

The Scoot Era will come, but whether it begins right now is an open question.

The learning curve for any point guard is steep. Henderson has athleticism and confidence to burn. He can change direction on a dime and his dribble game is strong. Lack of an outside shot is going to make him easier to defend. Opposing teams will try to cut off his dribble, forcing him to shoot over or pass through traffic.

Henderson’s backcourt mate, Anfernee Simons, has more experience and more range to his offensive game. Both of those qualities recommend him, not Henderson, as the initial starting point in the offense.

If Head Coach Chauncey Billups hands the ball to Simons, how will Henderson adjust? Can he play off-ball, particularly if his jumper remains spotty? Where will he get the reps he needs to assume the initiator role?

Billups can’t ignore Henderson. Pressure from inside and outside the organization would swamp any such attempt. But Billups will also want to rack up wins, not just isolated highlights. The coach and his star-in-waiting will need to negotiate a plan that allows for growth without charging the account to teammates and the record book. Minutes and touches for Henderson will be one of the more interesting subplots as the Blazers begin their regular-season campaign.

Stay tuned...more to come!