The Portland Trail Blazers are two weeks away from the start of their season, and they are making some moves to prepare themselves.

The team announced Tuesday that it has signed center George Conditt to a deal. Conditt previously signed an Exhibit 10 deal, but it appears as if he will be part of the team’s main roster going into the year.

Conditt played for four years at Iowa State, earning career averages of 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 14.4 minutes per game. He played in 117 total games with the Cyclones.

In corresponding moves, the team waived Malachi Smith and Antoine Davis, two guards who were on Exhibit 10 deals. The roster currently sits at 17 players and three two-way contracts. The team will need to get down to 15 players before the season begins on Oct. 25 against the Los Angeles Clippers.