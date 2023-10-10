Blazer’s Edge Radio Returns Tuesday

Blazer’s Edge Radio returns to the airwaves LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. The guys will kick-off the 2023-24 by breaking down the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade—officially ushering in a new era of Blazer basketball. The deal(s) netted the team a pair of centers in Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams, a veteran guard in Malcolm Brogdon, and a load of draft capital.

With a re-built roster centered around the young backcourt of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, along with the “veteran” Anfernee Simons, the team will look to begin the process of eventually taking this young core to the NBA’s promised land. The guys will give their thoughts on the makeup of the almost entirely new team. Entering the season, Simons is the only player on the roster to have played with the team for more than one season. Simons, Sharpe, Jerami Grant and Jabari Walker are the only remaining holdovers from opening night last year.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!