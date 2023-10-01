Trail Blazers Sign Skylar Mays to Two-Way Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing point guard Skylar Mays to a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mays, 26, played in Portland’s final six games of last season on a 10-day contract. In those appearances, all starts, Mays averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 46.2% on 3-pointers. As Portland was doing its best to boost draft lottery odds by resting players, Mays got the lion’s share of the minutes at point guard and performed well, despite Portland finishing 1-5.

The Blazers signing Mays locks up their third and final two-way contract allowed on the roster. Portland signed center Ibou Badji and forward John Butler Jr. to two-way contracts earlier this off-season.

Prior to Mays mini-breakout with Portland last season, the 6-foot-4 point guard appeared in 61 games over two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 3.3 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.8 assists in 8.0 minutes per game.

Atlanta selected Mays out of Louisiana State University with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.