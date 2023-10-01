Trail Blazers Expected to Trade Malcolm Brogdon

In a seemingly never-ending game of buy-and-sell, the Portland Trail Blazers may not be finished with their trades after dealing Jrue Holiday early Sunday.

The Blazers sent Holiday to the Boston Celtics in exchange for guard Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and two first-round picks. Now, Portland is expected to look to trade the newly acquired Brogdon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

That's the current tally on Lillard trade, anyway: Portland plans to keep Robert Williams to pair with Deandre Ayton, sources say, but there has certainly been interest in veteran Malcolm Brogdon and expect teams will be calling on him. Blazers are committed to young guards. https://t.co/7vYhYNmbmZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

The Blazers are expected to move Brogdon, 30, in order to keep minutes open for their core of young guards. The Blazers already roster rookie No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, 24-year-old guard Anfernee Simons and second-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. With the departure of seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, these young guards form the nucleus of Portland’s rebuild.

In the front court, Wojnarowski reported the Blazers are expected to keep Williams. The 6-foot-9 center will solidify the center rotation alongside Deandre Ayton, acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Lillard package.

The interest from other teams means that the Brogdon trade could happen sooner rather than later. Brogdon has value after averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists per game last season for the Eastern Conference finalist Boston Celtics. Brogdon also won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award last season.