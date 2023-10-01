BREAKING: Trail Blazers Trade Jrue Holiday to Celtics

The Portland Trail Blazers are trading point guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics for a hefty package, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In exchange for the All-Star point guard, the Blazers are receiving center Robert Williams, guard Malcolm Brogdon, an unprotected 2029 Celtics first-round pick and a 2024 first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors.

According to Wojnarowski, the Celtics were among the teams at the top of Holiday’s wish list and “beat out several teams in both conferences with a significant trade package.” With one year left on Holiday’s deal, Boston is expected to try to retain the guard for the long-term.

For the Blazers, the franchise gets a 25-year-old 6-foot-9 center in Williams. In 35 games last season, Williams’ fifth in the league, he averaged 8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. When healthy, Williams makes a tremendous impact on the defensive end of the floor, but has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Brogdon is fresh off winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year during a season in which he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Given his position at guard, and his age at 30, the Blazers may be looking to move Brogdon to another destination for more assets that better fit the timeline and roster built around Portland’s young backcourt.