Gary Payton II Probable Vs. Orlando Magic

Gary Payton II has been listed as probable for the Portland Trail Blazers’ homecoming game against the Orlando Magic tomorrow night. The 30-year was also probable in the lead up to the Blazers’ contest with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, however was ruled out before the game.

INJURY REPORT 1/10 @trailblazers vs. ORL:



OUT

Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



PROBABLE

Nurkic (Non-Covid Illness)

Payton II (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 10, 2023

After missing the first two and half months of the season recovering from abdominal surgery, Payton II returned to the court against the Detroit Pistons last Monday. Unfortunately, Payton II suffered a right ankle sprain during the game despite playing 13 minutes, putting up seven points, one three pointer, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The injury caused him to miss Blazers losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers and Raptors.

Jusuf Nurkic is also listed as probable against the Magic as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness. Justise Winslow remains out with a left ankle sprain, as is Nassir Little who is recovering from a right femoral head impaction fracture.

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac and Chuma Okeke are out.