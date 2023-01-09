Blazers Ex Jared Jeffries Wins Big on ‘The Price Is Right’

It seems like retirement is going well for Jared Jeffries.

It’s been a decade since Jeffries last played in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers, but he returned to TV screens Monday on daytime television.

Jeffries came on down to participate as a contestant on “The Price Is Right” where he won a car to start off the show.

Jared Jeffries wins a car this morning on The Price Is Right. #iubb pic.twitter.com/OeHe5Z814t — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 9, 2023

The car was worth just $22,376, which is chump change compared to the millions he made in his 11-year NBA career.

Jeffries was drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards after leading the Indiana Hoosiers to an unprecedented run to the National Championship game as a 5-seed.

Jeffries played four years with the Wizards before signing with the New York Knicks in 2006. After four years in the Big Apple, Jeffries was traded to the Houston Rockets in a deal for Tracy McGrady.

Jeffries briefly returned to the Knicks after playing 36 games across two seasons for the Rockets.

But on draft night in 2012, Jeffries was traded by the Knicks once again, this time to the Blazers as part of the deal for Kurt Thomas and Raymond Felton.

Jeffries closed his career with the Blazers, playing 38 games as a reserve in Portland.

After a strong career on the court, it’s good to see that Jeffries also has found success in game shows.