Nets Forward Kevin Durant Sprains MCL

The Brooklyn Nets will have to adjust their strategy for the time being.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Kevin Durant sprained his MCL in Sunday night’s win against the Miami Heat and will be out for a couple weeks.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

This means Durant will be out until late January, but there’s a good chance his absence will be longer. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that it shouldn’t be longer than six weeks.

There’s optimism Durant will miss less time than he did with a six-week absence last season; a significant sigh of relief around the Nets and their MVP candidate.

Should he miss six weeks, that will take him right up until after the All-Star break. That could mean that an Eastern Conference frontcourt player could sneak in as an All-Star replacement.

While the Portland Trail Blazers have already concluded their two-game series with the Nets, Brooklyn now faces a critical challenge as it tries to maintain a spot in the top of the Eastern Conference.

As of now, the Nets hold the second-best record in the NBA at 27-13. With Durant out, the reins are now handed off to Kyrie Irving as he tries to keep his team towards the top of the Eastern Conference.