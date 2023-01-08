Talk About Blazers vs. Raptors Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers are closing out a three-game road trip with an early matchup against the Toronto Raptors, badly needing a win. In similar shoes, the 16-23 Raptors could also use a W to get some of their mojo back. Who will win in this Sunday matinee of slumping teams? It’s time to find out.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the second half thread. Stay tuned for our recap and analysis following the game!

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors - Sunday, January 8 - 12:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Nassir Little (out), Justise Winslow (out), Jusuf Nurkic (probable), Gary Payton II (probable)

Raptors injuries: Otto Porter Jr. (out)

SBN Affiliate: Raptors HQ

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.