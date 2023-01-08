Talk About Blazers vs. Raptors First Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers are closing out a three-game road trip with an early matchup against the Toronto Raptors, badly needing a win. In similar shoes, the 16-23 Raptors could also use a W to get some of their mojo back. Who will win in this Sunday matinee of slumping teams? It’s time to find out.

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors - Sunday, January 8 - 12:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Nassir Little (out), Justise Winslow (out), Jusuf Nurkic (probable)

UPDATE: Gary Payton II has been downgraded to “out” for today’s game.

Billups says GP2 will not play tonight, said he experienced discomfort during his pregame workout https://t.co/pK6JRC9QUE — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 8, 2023

Raptors injuries: Otto Porter Jr. (out)

