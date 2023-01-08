Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Shaedon Sharpe in 2023 Slam Dunk Contest

Portland Trail Blazers high-flying rookie Shaedon Sharpe is learning his competition for the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is also entering the event, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Houston Rockets high-flying forward KJ Martin has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 wing is in midst of a breakout season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 55 percent shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2023

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

The 6-foot-7, third-year pro is the second player to join the competition for NBA All-Star Weekend, after the news of Sharpe’s participation broke earlier this week.

Martin Jr., the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin (who played alongside Chauncey Billups in Denver), is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 24 minutes a game for the struggling Rockets. His emerging talent has been a bright spot during Houston’s 10-29 season.

In case you want to study the competition, here’s a mix of Martin’s best dunks from last season:

And here’s a clip of his filthiest dunk this season, when he posterized the formidable Myles Turner with a left-handed hammer on Nov. 18.

OH MY KJ MARTIN



Under a minute remaining in Q4 on the NBA App

https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/ktmN4bqw3X — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

NBA All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Typically, there are three or four participants in the Slam Dunk Contest, so another player or two will be joining the field with Martin and Sharpe soon.