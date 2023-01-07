Gary Payton II Probable for Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers utility Gary Payton II has been upgraded to probable for the team’s matinee game against the Toronto Raptors tomorrow afternoon.

INJURY REPORT 1/8 @trailblazers @ TOR:



OUT

Badji (Not With Team)

Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



PROBABLE

Nurkic (Non-Covid Illness)

Payton II (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 7, 2023

The 30-year-old made his long-awaited debut for the Blazers at home against the Detroit Pistons last Monday. Payton II played 13 minutes against the Pistons, putting up seven points, one three pointer, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Unfortunately, he suffered a right ankle sprain during the contest that kept him out of this week’s losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers.

Also probable for the game against the struggling Raptors is Jusuf Nurkic who has been dealing with a non-COVID illness over the past week.

Justise Winslow remains out with a left ankle sprain, as is Nassir Little who is still recovering from a right femoral head impaction fracture. Two-way player Ibou Badji has been listed as being away from the team.

The Blazers lineup against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena at 12.30pm Pacific Time.