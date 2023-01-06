Without Draft Pick This Year, Blazers Face Uncertain Trade Deadline

With just under a month before the NBA’s trade deadline, all 30 NBA teams are beginning to race against the clock and reshuffle the deck before riding out the end of the season with their best roster possible.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers at 19-18 are one of the league’s anomalies going into trade season.

By signing several key players to contract extensions this offseason, the Blazers don’t have a ton of wiggle room. They also owe the Chicago Bulls their first-round pick, but it is lottery-protected this offseason, meaning they cannot trade it.

On the most recent episode of The Lowe Post, Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks discuss the Blazers’ current state of affairs.

Marks proposed the idea of trading Hart to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens. The pair weren’t keen on the deal, but said that the trade gives the Blazers another player that can come off the bench and take minutes in a playoff rotation.

The pair also discuss the team’s needs for a backup big man, but don’t offer any potential targets for who Portland could look for in a trade.

You can listen to the episode here, and the Blazers-centric conversation begins around the 46-minute mark.