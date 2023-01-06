Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers look to return to their winning ways Friday night as they play the second game of their three-game road trip against the surprising Indiana Pacers.

Both teams are teetering on the play-in range in their respective conference, so a win tonight could go a long way as both teams near the halfway point in the season.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know for tonight’s matchup:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers - Friday, January 6 - 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Nassir Little (out), Justise Winslow (out), Jerami Grant (questionable), Gary Payton II (questionable), Jusuf Nurkic (probable)

Pacers injuries: Kendall Brown (out), Daniel Theis (out)

SBN Affiliate: Indy Cornrows

Blazers projected starters: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Pacers projected starters: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner