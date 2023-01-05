Blazers Rookie Shaedon Sharpe to Participate in NBA Dunk Contest

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to add another Slam Dunk trophy to their repertoire, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Portland Trail Blazers’ sensational rookie Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A tremendous athlete, Sharpe is averaging 7.9 points and 19.7 minutes per night.

Sharpe is the first player announced to be participating in the Dunk Contest, which takes place on Feb. 18 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

This marks the third consecutive year a rookie has competed in the event, joining New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (2021) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (2022).

Sharpe will look to bring home just the second trophy in franchise history. His teammate Anfernee Simons has one back home from his 2021 victory.

Sharpe is only the eighth player in Blazers franchise history to compete in the event, along with Clyde Drexler (1984-85, 87-89), Jerome Kersey (1986-89), James Robinson (1994), Rudy Fernandez (2009), Damian Lillard (2014) and Simons (2021 winner).

