Damian Lillard has earned enough fan votes to register acknowledgement in the 2013 NBA All Star voting first returns. Lillard is running 7th among Western Conference guards. The Portland Trail Blazers currently have three players averaging more than 20 points a game. Neither Jerami Grant nor Anfernee Simons made an impact on the fan voting so far.

The 32-year-old six-time All Star has earned 314,158 votes so far.

Lillarc currently sits behind Steph Curry (Warriors), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Ja Morant (Grizzlies), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Klay Thompson (Warriors), and Russell Westbrook (They Who Shall Not Be Named). Portland’s star has averaged 27.4 points on 37 percent three points shooting, 4 rebounds and 7.2 assists over 25 games this season.

Though Grant and Simons have missed the early cut, fan voting continues over the next few weeks. Failing that, NBA coaches will elect All-Star reserves to fill out the roster after starters are named.

The Top Ten frontcourt players for the Western Conference included LeBron James (fine...Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Anthony Davis (ugh, them again?), Zion Williamson (Pelicans), Andrew Wiggins (Warriors), Paul George (Clippers), and Lauri Markkanen (Jazz).

The 2023 All Star weekend will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, between the 17th and 19th of February.