Trail Blazers Could Be Looking To Upgrade The Center Position

With just over a month before the the February 9 trade deadline, rumors surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers making changes to the roster are set to heat up.

This week, Sean Highkin mentioned on his podcast, the Rose Garden Report, that the Blazers might be looking to upgrade at center position, suggesting the team may be looking to move on from Jusuf Nurkic, or at least get him some help.

“I think they know, and I know Nurk has been better lately, but I still thing that the five spot that they would ideally like to upgrade”

Nurkic, 28, has improved his output in recent weeks, owning season averages of 14.4 points on 45 percent three point shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

In my weekly Adrian’s Angles article, I highlighted why it might be time to move on from Nurkic earlier this week.

Nurkic signed a four-year, $70 million deal to stay Portland in July.

You can listen to discussion here, 34 minutes in.