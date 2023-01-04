Talk about Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers embark on the first night of a three-game road trip, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 5:00 PM, Pacific Time start. Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will return from injury, but the Blazers will still be favored over 17-21 Minnesota. You can chat about the game here. Damian Lillard, Rudy Gobert, Jerami Grant...who will be the heroes and zeroes tonight?
This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.
This is the second half thread. Stay tuned for our recap and analysis following the game!
Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves - Wednesday, January 4 - 5:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass
Blazers injuries: Nassir Little (out), Justise Winslow (out), Gary Payton II (questionable), Jusuf Nurkic (probable)
Timberwolves injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns (out), Jordan McLaughlin (out), Naz Reid (questionable)
SBN Affiliate: Canis Hoopus
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...