Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince Returning From Injury vs. Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting a little bit healthier for their matchup tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Minnesota Timberwolves F Taurean Prince (shoulder) is planning to make his return vs. the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, sources tell ESPN. Prince, sidelined since Nov. 23, has averaged 7.7 points in 20 minutes per game this season.

Prince has missed the last 20 games for the Wolves with a shoulder injury and the team has struggled in his absence.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Minnesota posted a 10-8 record while Prince was healthy, but has only gone 7-13 in the games since his departure from the floor.

Prince missed the first meeting between the Wolves and Blazers back on Dec. 12 when Portland blew out Minnesota by 21 points.

Prince is active for tonight’s game, but the Wolves are still uncertain about the status of Naz Reid (back) and Bryn Forbes (shoulder). The team will definitely be without Jordan McLaughlin and Karl-Anthony Towns, who are both dealing with calf injuries.