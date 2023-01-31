Former Blazers Guard Ben McLemore Signs In China

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore is no longer a free agent, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Nine-year NBA veteran Ben McLemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Shandong Heroes of the Chinese Basketball Association, his agent @GeorgeLangberg told @hoopshype. McLemore averaged 10.2 points last season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 29-year-old sharpshooter played his last NBA season with the Blazers in 2021-22 on a veteran minimum contract.

After being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the seventh pick in 2013, McLemore had two stints with the northern Californian franchise as well as time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Blazers.

Drafted out of Kansas, the 6-3 guard was a Consensus Second Team All American and First Team Big 12 honoree in 2013.

He was taken three picks ahead of former Blazers CJ McCollum and eight spots in front of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a draft that saw Anthony Bennett go first to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Through nine NBA seasons, McLemore recorded averages 9.0 points on 36 percent three points shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Now, he takes his talents overseas in hopes to maybe return to the NBA one day.