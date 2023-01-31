3 Potential Blazers Trades Before Deadline

With just over a week until the NBA Trade Deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers have a couple decisions to make on how to improve their team in the short-term, long-term, or both.

Bleacher Report curated a trade deadline “cheat sheet” for all 30 teams and came up with a prospective deal each team could be apart of.

The Blazers got their own deal and were on the other end of two others. Here’s a look at the trades:

Trade 1

New York Knicks Receive: Josh Hart (player option), Justise Winslow

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Isaiah Hartenstein, Cam Reddish

With Josh Hart possibly opting out of his contract at season’s end, it may be a wise idea for the Blazers to dump him now to ensure that he won’t walk for nothing.

While the Blazers don’t end up with the best player in this deal, they do receive Isaiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish in return.

Hartenstein satisfies the need of a backup big. While he may not be the best player on the market, he has a lot of upside. It would also be a homecoming of sorts for Hartenstein, who was born in Eugene. Perhaps a change of scenery and a welcome “home” could prompt some of the best basketball of Hartenstein’s career.

While Reddish has yet to catch on with either the Atlanta Hawks or the New York Knicks, the 23-year-old still represents a ton of upside and could be 70 cents to the dollar that Hart provides.

Trade 2

Sacramento Kings Receive: Josh Hart (player option)

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Richaun Holmes, 2024 second-round pick, Portland’s 2025 second-round pick, cash

Another deal for Hart that nets them a better big than Hartenstein in Richaun Holmes.

Holmes, 29, has fallen out of the Kings rotation but has averaged double digits in scoring in each of the previous three seasons with the team. He has two years left on his deal and is expected to make around $25 million. The 2024-25 season is a player option, but for someone riding the bench about to turn 30, there’s a good chance he opts into that contract.

Holmes would be an upgrade over Drew Eubanks and provide some much-needed frontcourt depth. This trade also includes two second-round picks that could prove valuable in deals down the line.

Trade 3

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Keon Johnson, 2024 second-round pick from Charlotte or Minnesota’s own (more favorable), 2027 second-round pick from New Orleans or Portland (less favorable)

Given how well Naz Reid has played this season, I’d be shocked if he were dealt by the trade deadline. But that also means Portland shouldn’t even hesitate if this deal was presented.

Reid, 24, is set to become a free agent this summer, and Minnesota likely won’t be able to sign him given the frontcourt logjam with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

The Blazers would be giving up a lot for a player likely considered as a rental, but if the team wants to return to the playoffs, making this move would be in its best interest.