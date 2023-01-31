Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe Not Listed Among Rising Stars Game Participants

The NBA’s 2023 All-Star Weekend is just under three weeks away, and thus far, the NBA world knows who will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest and whom the All-Star starters will be.

In an announcement earlier today, Shams Charania also confirmed the participants in this year’s Rising Stars Game. Most notable among Portland Trail Blazers supporters is that No. 7 pick Shaedon Sharpe is not listed among the participants.

Save for Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 selection who suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury prior to the 2022-23 season, each of the other first seven selections in the 2023 NBA Draft are listed among the team.

Sharpe is scheduled to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night of the weekend. One of the other confirmed Dunk Contest participants, Mac MacClung of the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, will be taking part in the Rising Stars Game on the G League side, as shown here:

2022-23 NBA Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City: pic.twitter.com/4jbg1Mo02d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2023

Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report newsletter echoed the sentiment of many Blazers fans throughout social media, surprised to see Sharpe’s name not listed among the Rising Stars roster.

A little surprising Shaedon Sharpe wasn't named to the Rising Stars challenge, considering he's already committed to do the dunk contest. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 31, 2023

In any case, Sharpe’s performance as a whole in 2022-23 could position him to be among those at least considered for the All-Rookie Team. On the year, here’s where he ranks among first-year players: No. 13 in points per game (7.7), No. 13 in minutes (19.8), and No. 8 in 3-pointers made (43). Sharpe is also one of just seven rookies with at least 900 minutes played and 20+ team wins, signifying his contribution to a team with postseason aspirations.

The Rising Stars Game will take place on Friday, Feb. 17, with the Slam Dunk Contest and other festivities scheduled to proceed on Saturday, Feb. 18.