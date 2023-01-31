Blazer’s Edge Radio: One Step Forward, Two Back

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the Trail Blazers’ inability to string together consistent performances, even as star Damian Lillard has put together one of the most prolific stretches of his career.

In addition, they’ll debate the biggest snub from the recently revealed NBA All-Star starters, take a dive into the adventures of bad officiating and look ahead to Portland’s upcoming three-game road trip.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!