SB Nation Reacts Results: OG Anunoby the Prime Blazers Trade Target?

With 10 days remaining before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, the fans have spoken on which player they’d most like to see Portland Trail Blazers management make a power play for.

With an overwhelming 67 percent of the vote, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is the most coveted player among those who participated in the poll.

Anunoby is having a quantifiably productive season for the Raptors. In 45 games played, he averages 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 45.7 percent shooting from the field. He leads the NBA with 2.1 steals per game. He is also No. 12 in loose balls recovered per game (0.9).

Anunoby presents a muscular frame, explosiveness and IQ that makes him a well-rounded threat to defend positions 1-4 on the basketball floor. Forward and center are the two positions most needed for the Blazers at this juncture in the season. A move for Anunoby is an ideal upgrade the Blazers’ front court in size, three-point shooting and on-ball defense.

Anunoby beat out Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, and Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert who combined for 20 percent of the vote. 13 percent of voters have their eyes set elsewhere on the market.

Aside from the forward position which Anunoby has the potential to fill, there are several centers apart from Reid who are dressed in the window, so to speak. Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic is reportedly on the table. Milwaukee Bucks big man Serge Ibaka has been shopped throughout trade deadline season.

Veteran free agents including Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins are seeking re-entry into the NBA, and with the former, still offer a level of rim protection, tenacity and invaluable championship experience. A limited role as a third string center for either former all-star has the potential to be lucrative insurance option for a thin Blazers depth chart at center.

