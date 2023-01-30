Blazers’ Damian Lillard Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is being recognized for his stellar play as of late.

Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week.

NBA Communications tweeted out the news this afternoon:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 15 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 23-29). pic.twitter.com/9BieTFiPTr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 30, 2023

Lillard has been sensational of late. Portland’s vanguard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists on 63.2 percent shooting from the field en route to a 2-1 record. He headlined his phenomenal play with a 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 25, where he shot 72.4 percent from the floor. It was his fourth career 60-plus point game.

Lillard has entered rarified air as one of only six players in the history of the NBA to have scored 60 points on multiple occasions. He is tied with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and contemporary scoring maven James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers with four 60-point games. He trails only Hall-of-Famers Kobe Bryant (6), and all-time leader Wilt Chamberlain (32). In 60-point performances, he leads the aforementioned pack in three-point percentage, free throw percentage, and assists.

On the season, Lillard is averaging a career-high 30.1 points per game on career-high efficiency clips from the floor at 46.3 percent. He is one of seven players averaging 30 points or better this year.

Lillard looks to continue his hot streak tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.