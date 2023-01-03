Pistons’ Marvin Bagley Injures Hand vs. Blazers

Detroit Pistons big Marvin Bagley III won’t be seeing the court for a while, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury is expected to miss extended time, sources tell ESPN. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine next steps.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Bagley played eight minutes during last night’s game, which finished with the Portland Trail Blazers victorious 135-106.

This season, the 23-year-old has averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 boards, 0.6 assists and 0.7 blocks in 21 minutes per game off the Pistons bench.

The 6-10 big man was drafted second by the Sacramento Kings in 2018 — in between Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) — spending three and a half seasons with the northern California franchise.

He was traded to the Pistons in February last year as part of a four-team trade that also included the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks. He re-signed with the Pistons on a three-year, $37.5 million contract in July.

Bagley holds career averages of 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 blocks.