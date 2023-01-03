Blazers’ Damian Lillard Responds to Controversial Skip Bayless Tweet on Damar Hamlin

The sports world is reacting to the shocking injury on Monday Night Football involving the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday’s game.

An ambulance was brought onto the field to perform CPR and the game was eventually suspended.

While most of the world had its priorities on Hamlin’s health and well-being, FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless had other priorities.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

The tweet was viewed over 100 million times and received over 75,000 quote tweets, one of those coming from Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who tweeted what many of us were thinking.

The injury took place shortly before the Blazers tipped off last night’s win over the Detroit Pistons, and the response came hours after the victory.

The NFL will come up with a decision in due time, but while Hamlin tries to recover from the trauma of the situation, his health takes precedence.