Blazer’s Edge Radio: Turn the Page

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss a brutal finish to 2022 and an impressive start to the new year for the Portland Trail Blazers. Following Friday’s fourth quarter meltdown against the Golden State Warriors, the team demolished the lowly Detroit Pistons by 29 points on Monday—their highest margin of victory this season.

Also noteworthy from Monday’s action was the season debut of Gary Payton II. The guys will discuss his performance, and what they feel he’ll add to the team. Finally, they’ll check in on the current NBA standings and debate who has the most to prove before the playoffs.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!