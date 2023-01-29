 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart Questionable Against Atlanta Hawks

The pair’s status is still up in the air.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The status of injured Portland Trail Blazers starters Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart is questionable for tomorrow’s bout with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced in its injury report today.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

On Atlanta’s side, Hawks guard Trae Young is also questionable for the game with right ankle soreness.

Both Nurkic and Hart left last Wednesday night’s win against the Utah Jazz early. Hart exited in the first quarter with right hamstring tightness and Nurkic in the third quarter with a left calf complaint.

The injuries kept the duo out of last night’s disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors. Earlier today, Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report reported that Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said both players “did some stuff in practice today.”

If they miss, expect Nassir Little and Drew Eubanks to get more minutes.

The injured pair were last week mentioned as potentially on the trade table by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. The NBA trade deadline is now less than two weeks away on Feb. 9.

After the Hawks game, the Blazers head out on a brief three-game road trip, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...