Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart Questionable Against Atlanta Hawks

The status of injured Portland Trail Blazers starters Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart is questionable for tomorrow’s bout with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced in its injury report today.

INJURY REPORT 1/30 @trailblazers vs. ATL:



OUT

Badji (L Knee Soreness)

Brown III (G League Assignment)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Hart (R Hamstring Tightness)

Nurkic (L Calf Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 30, 2023

On Atlanta’s side, Hawks guard Trae Young is also questionable for the game with right ankle soreness.

Both Nurkic and Hart left last Wednesday night’s win against the Utah Jazz early. Hart exited in the first quarter with right hamstring tightness and Nurkic in the third quarter with a left calf complaint.

The injuries kept the duo out of last night’s disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors. Earlier today, Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report reported that Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said both players “did some stuff in practice today.”

Chauncey Billups says Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart both did some stuff in practice today. Their statuses are TBD for tomorrow vs. Atlanta. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 29, 2023

If they miss, expect Nassir Little and Drew Eubanks to get more minutes.

The injured pair were last week mentioned as potentially on the trade table by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. The NBA trade deadline is now less than two weeks away on Feb. 9.

After the Hawks game, the Blazers head out on a brief three-game road trip, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.