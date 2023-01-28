 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart Out Against Toronto Raptors

The two starters will miss tonight’s game.

By Adrian Bernecich
Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers starters Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic will miss tonight’s contest against the Toronto Raptors at the Moda Center.

Both players left Wednesday night’s win against the Utah Jazz early. Hart in the first quarter with right hamstring tightness and Nurkic in the third quarter with a left calf complaint. The severity of each injury not been announced.

Nassir Little will replace Hart in the starting lineup with Drew Eubanks likely taking Nurkic’s spot.

The injured pair were yesterday mentioned as potentially on the trade table by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The NBA trade deadline is now less than two weeks away on February 9.

Justise Winslow continues to sit as he recovers from a left ankle sprain while two-way player Ibou Badji — who has yet to suit up for the Blazers — is suffering left knee soreness.

For the Raptors, OG Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr. and Dalano Banton are out.

