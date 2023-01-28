Myles Turner Signs Contract Extension with Indiana Pacers

One of the hottest names on the 2023 NBA trade rumor market is off the table as center Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers have come to an agreement on a contract extension. The deal will keep Turner on Indiana’s books through 2025.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news:

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year, $60M contract extension that includes an additional $17.1M renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN.

Wojnarowski adds:

The $17.1M renegotiation – largest in NBA history - is on top of Turner’s $18M salary this season and gives him an annual average of $30M-plus through 2024-2025. Pacers secure Turner as part of core built around him and guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The 26-year-old (almost 27) center was selected 11th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. Now in his eighth season, he is averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 39.1% from the three-point arc. Every one of those numbers, save minutes per game, would represent a career high if extended through the entire season.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

Turner is also known for his defensive ability, making him a prize catch for other NBA teams. The lack of an extension prior to this led to speculation that the 6’11 pivot might become a free agent, thus forcing Indiana into a “trade now” mode. Giving his abilities and performance, Turner was widely considered the best center—and by some the best openly-cited candidate—available for trade at the February 9th trade deadline.