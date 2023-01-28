Trail Blazers (and Jusuf Nurkic) Trade Talk Heats Up

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with another thrilling episode this week. Dave and Marlow, Episode 15 hits pretty hard. First, let’s all take a moment to acknowledge once again the greatness of Damian Lillard. Dave Deckard went so far as to call his 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz a “Cathedral to Basketball”. Marlow Ferguson agrees, tabbing it as one of the best games he’s seen. But after that, well...

...let’s talk for a minute about whether, and how much, we trust the wins the Blazers got this week. Life seems better after two wins, but the ways in which they came need some repetition before looking credible.

Whether they’ll get much of a chance for repetition is up to debate, because guess what? The NBA Trade Deadline is less that two weeks away now. Both Marlow and Dave agree that the Blazers are likely to make moves if they’re able.

This show was recorded on Thursday night for a Saturday morning broadcast. On Friday, rumors about trading Jusuf Nurkic came to prominence. Listen here and you’ll hear Dave and Marlow prefigure those discussions. Dave has pretty definite opinions about what the Blazers are going to try to do. The big questions are, “Will they be able to?” and, “What will it mean for the future of this season?” Marlow and Dave also rehearse some of the names you’re likely to see mentioned, including a couple they’d definitely go with, if possible. There will be even MORE trade talk next week, but this is a pretty good start to the hot part of the NBA Trade Season.

All of this plus praise for Nassir Little, talk about benching Josh Hart (the hosts disagree on that one), and much more!

