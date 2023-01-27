Blazers Injury Report: Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic Questionable vs. Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers could be without some key players ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Starters Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic have been listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s contest against the Toronto Raptors at the Moda Center.

INJURY REPORT 1/28 @trailblazers vs. TOR:



OUT

Badji (L Knee Soreness)

Brown III (G League Assignment)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Hart (R Hamstring Tightness)

Nurkic (L Calf Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 28, 2023

Both players left Wednesday night’s win against the Utah Jazz early. Hart in the first quarter with right hamstring tightness and Nurkic in the third quarter with a left calf complaint. The severity of each injury not been announced.

Earlier today, the pair were also mentioned as potentially on the trade table by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The NBA trade deadline is now less than two weeks away on February 9.

Justise Winslow continues to sit as he recovers from a left ankle sprain while two-way player Ibou Badji — who has yet to suit up for the Blazers — is suffering left knee soreness.

It was announced yesterday that Greg Brown III had been sent to the G-League for a third stint with the Ontario Clippers.

The Raptors play the Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back, tonight taking on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.