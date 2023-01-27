Magic Making Mo Bamba Available in Trade; Blazers Interested?

It’s no secret that the Portland Trail Blazers need some size in the frontcourt.

With the NBA Trade Deadline coming up, the Blazers could look to deal for a big man who can stretch the floor. Enter Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba, who could be on the move according to CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn.

Bamba is getting crowded out by a group of more valuable big men. Those three cornerstones all take minutes away from Bamba, and now that Jonathan Isaac is back on the floor, Orlando simply doesn’t need a backup center making eight figures. Bamba’s combination of shooting and rim protection should make him a viable starter for someone else, though, so the Magic won’t have any trouble finding a trade if they really do want to move on.

According to Marc Stein, the Magic is reportedly listening to offers on Bamba, along with fellow veterans Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton. However, Bamba makes the most sense for the Blazers.

Bamba is averaging 7.2 points per game this season, but has seen his playing time decrease with other players in the frontcourt returning to the floor, like Moe Wagner and Jonathan Isaac.

Bamba should certainly be a popular player on the block for the trade deadline and several teams should be interested in him. With only this season guaranteed on his contract and next year non-guaranteed, teams can keep Bamba if he works out and move on from him with ease if he doesn’t.

For the Blazers, Bamba would likely slot right into the team’s second unit as the center and be able to knock down threes and space the floor, giving the bench another spark and dimension.