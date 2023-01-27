Blazers Making Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart Available For Trade?

The NBA Trade Deadline is less than two weeks away, and the Portland Trail Blazers could play a key role as a buyer or seller.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer has reported the Blazers have made starters Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart available.

Portland has given rival teams the impression the Blazers are open to discussing the majority of their players, particularly Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic, sources said, as the franchise remains committed to building a playoff contender around Lillard. Portland has engaged teams with an eye toward size with athleticism, plus wing-shooting defenders, sources said.

Both players went down with injuries against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, however the severity of both are unknown.

According to Fischer, Hart has become a player of interest for front offices across the league with him expected to decline a $12.9 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

Starting at small forward, Hart, 27, has this season averaged 9.3 points on 33 percent three point shooting, a career-high 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals.

The 28-year-old Nurkic signed a four-year, $70 million contract in July before averaging 14.1 points on 38 percent three point shooting, 9.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.