Blazers Offer Jerami Grant Max Extension, Per Source

The Portland Trail Blazers are making a long-term investment into one of their best players.

Thave offered Jerami Grant his maximum four year, $112 million extension but the versatile forward is yet to accept the deal, reports Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Grant became eligible for the deal earlier this month.

Jerami Grant became eligible for a contract extension with the Trail Blazers earlier this month, and Portland has offered the athletic forward his maximum possible deal of four years, $112 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Grant — who arrived in Portland in June in a deal involving a future first round pick and a trade exception — hits unrestricted free agency this summer, when he can sign for more money and years.

Fischer noted Grant’s previous comments suggesting he’d like to stay in Portland, and with his near All-Star play this season he may just be searching for a bigger deal.

This season, Grant has averaged 21.2 points on 42 percent three point shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.