Greg Brown III Returns For Another G-League Stint

Portland Trail Blazers sophomore forward Greg Brown III is returning to the Ontario Clippers for his third run in the G-League this season.

OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have assigned forward Greg Brown III to the @OntClippers - the NBA G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 26, 2023

Brown III spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers affiliate in November and December. He’s set to return after averaging a mere 5.9 minutes a game with the Blazers this season.

In seven games played with the Clippers, Brown has averaged 10.6 points on 22 percent from three, 3.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 3.4 turnovers in 20.6 minutes.

With the Blazers this season, the 21-year-old has put up 1.9 points on 16 percent from three, 1.2 boards in 15 games.

Brown III was taken with the 43rd pick by the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night in 2021, before being traded to the Blazers for a future second round pick and cash considerations.

He’s played a total of 63 games with the Blazers.