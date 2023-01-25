 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jusuf Nurkic Leaves Blazers-Jazz Game With Calf Soreness

Nurkic joins Josh Hart on the sidelines

By Adrian Bernecich
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic left tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz with left calf soreness.

Nurkic left the game during the third quarter after putting up 10 points, shooting 1 of 3 from three, with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 fouls in 18 minutes. This season, Nurkic has averaged 14.2 minutes on 38 percent three point shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Starting small forward Josh Hart’s night also ended prematurely after he suffered right hamstring tightness in the first quarter. The severity of either injury is not yet known.

Nurkic’s absence opens up minutes for Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford, who will need to battle with young Utah star Walker Kessler in the middle.

Nassir Little started the second half in place of Hart.

Damian Lillard has led Portland’s offensive effort tonight, scoring more than 50 points in yet another stunning display of three point shooting.

