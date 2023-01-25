Damian Lillard Passes Zach Randolph on NBA All-Time Scoring List

Damian Lillard has passed former Portland Trail Blazers favorite Zach Randolph for 69th on the NBA All Time Scoring list, The achievement came as Lillard and the Blazers played against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

The Portland point guard started the night with 18,534 points. He passed Randolph with his 45th point near the end of the third quarter.

Randolph spent the first 6 of his 18 NBA seasons with the Blazers after being selected by the Oregon franchise with the 19th pick of the 2001 NBA Draft.

A two-time All Star, Randolph spent the majority of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies along with stints representing the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Sacramento Kings.

Lillard will remain 69th for a little while. His next target, former MVP Bob McAdoo, sits more than 200 points away from Lillard with 18,787 points. McAdoo competed between 1972 and 1986, representing the Buffalo Braves, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, New Jersey Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Lillard remains the Trail Blazers all-time franchise leading scorer, a designation he earned this season, edging out fellow Blazers great Clyde Drexler.