Josh Hart Leaves Blazers-Jazz Game with Hamstring Tightness

Portland Trail Blazers starting small forward Josh Hart will not return to tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz after suffering right hamstring tightness early in the contest.

Blazers say Josh Hart is out for the rest of the game with right hamstring tightness. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 26, 2023

Hart left the game with 2 minutes and 45 seconds left in the first quarter, playing 9 minutes, and registering 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and a turnover.

The severity of the injury is not yet known.

The 27-year-old has been one of Portland more durable rotation players, appearing in 46 games this season, averaging 9.6 points on 33 percent three point shooting, a career-high 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Hart arrived in Portland in the days before last February’s trade deadline as part of the deal that sent CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr and Tony Snell to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watch for Nassir Little, who recently returned from a hip injury, to get increased minutes in Hart’s absence.