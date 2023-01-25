 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Hart Leaves Blazers-Jazz Game with Hamstring Tightness

The Portland wing exited the game in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz.

By Adrian Bernecich
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers starting small forward Josh Hart will not return to tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz after suffering right hamstring tightness early in the contest.

Hart left the game with 2 minutes and 45 seconds left in the first quarter, playing 9 minutes, and registering 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and a turnover.

The severity of the injury is not yet known.

The 27-year-old has been one of Portland more durable rotation players, appearing in 46 games this season, averaging 9.6 points on 33 percent three point shooting, a career-high 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Hart arrived in Portland in the days before last February’s trade deadline as part of the deal that sent CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr and Tony Snell to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watch for Nassir Little, who recently returned from a hip injury, to get increased minutes in Hart’s absence.

