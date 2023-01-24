Blazers’ Josh Hart Could Be Hot on Heat Trade Radar

The NBA Trade Deadline is just over two weeks away and the Portland Trail Blazers hold a lot of cards.

As a team that could sell, but is more likely to buy, the Blazers face quite a conundrum.

Perhaps the biggest question mark on the team going into the deadline is Josh Hart, who has a player option to become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

Hart’s potential expiring deal makes him an attractive option at the deadline to trade, and according to ESPN Insider Zach Lowe, the Miami Heat could be interested in acquiring him.

Josh Hart is a name that is very very hot right now, a lot of teams would like Josh Hart. We mentioned Crowder for Miami, I think Miami would probably express some interest in Josh Hart, he’s a Heat guy, Heat kinda guy. And he has that weirdo contract which means he probably becomes a free agent after this year. Josh Hart is good despite his recent aversion to shooting threes, which seems to be abating, he’s been shooting threes, someone clearly spoke to him in the last week and like, “dude, you gotta shoot”. Nobody cares about expiring contracts anymore. So Josh Hart on an expiring contract, what’s the point of that for me if I’m the Blazers?

Hart is averaging 9.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and plays a key role for the Blazers, especially when crashing the glass. However, the fear of losing Hart in free agency for nothing could be weighing on the front office’s minds and could trigger a trade between the Blazers and another team, possibly the Heat.